Labette County saturation patrol makes six arrests

LABETTE COUNTY, Ks. — Saturation patrol in Labette County leads to 44 traffic stops and six arrests.

In an effort to eliminate narcotics trafficking in the county, Parsons police, Labette County Deputies, and the Kansas Combined Anti-Drug Task Force participated in the saturation patrol.

From the more than 40 traffic stops, 15 citations were issued for traffic infractions and misdemeanors.

Six arrests were made, including a felony arrest for possession of methamphetamine, and there were two misdemeanor warrants served.