Labette County officials to consider adopting wind farm project

Labette County could be the home of a new wind farm project.

European developers recently reached out to county commissioners, saying the area offers the perfect opportunity to generate wind energy. Commissioners are considering the venture.

The Germany-based company, RWE, says the wind farms can offer lease payments to landowners. If they were to move forward with the project, the company would try to source their workforce locally and contribute to the local tax pool.

Before the county moves with this project, they would like to form a citizens’ board to consider all outcomes of having a wind farm.