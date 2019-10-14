Labette County officials hold special session to appoint replacement county clerk

The Labette County Republican Party is holding a special session Monday night to choose a successor for the county clerk.

Peggy Minor has been working for Labette County since 1986 and assumed her role as County Clerk back in 2013. Minor will be retiring from her position early with more than a year left in her term.

Monday night, the Labette County Republican Party members will nominate her successor, who will assume the role on December 1st.

Deputy County Clerk Gena Landis has expressed her interest in taking on the role.

“She’s got some experience as deputy clerk and it’s a very detail-oriented job. And I’ll say Peggy’s done a tremendous job for the county. We’re sorry to see her go,” explained Labette County Commissioner Doug Allen.

At this time, Landis is the only candidate looking to fill the position. We will have the results from the committee’s decision tonight at 10pm.