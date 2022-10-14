PARSONS, Kans. — A guest speaker from the U.S. State Department of State Foreign Services spoke to students at Labette Community College Thursday.

Part of the Hometown Diplomat program is to connect diplomats to their hometown. Parsons native and Foreign Service officer North K. Charles spoke to students.

Topics included regional security, arms transfers, Ukraine, as well as questions from the audience.

“I think it’s important to share that an average person from Parsons, Kansas like me can become a diplomat. All you really need to do is have the interest and the drive. I also feel that it’s important that we share the connection that even a place like parsons Kansas has to the global economy,” said Charles.

LCC professors said this provided a good opportunity for students to get a wider view of world events.