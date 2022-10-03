PARSONS, Kans. — The Kansas Supreme Court took its show on the road.

Travel dockets have been part of the court since 2011, and it involved a stop in Pittsburg in 2013.

Tonight, a return trip to Southeast Kansas, Parsons.

As a part of an on-going outreach project to familiarize Kansans with the higher judiciary system, the Kansas Supreme Court is holding court in various small communities across the state.

Giving community members an opportunity to learn more about how it all works.

“I really want to learn. I want to learn about the judicial system and my real motivation is in my life I have never been so dissatisfied with politics. Politicians, the parties, the issues, a lot of things don’t make sense to me and I don’t feel like sometimes that the politicians are on our side,” said Claire Johnson, community member.

Supreme Court Justices are spending two days in Parsons, engaging with its community.

Justices say within the two days, they’ll reach nearly 3,000 students during visits to schools and universities in the area.

“Well, I think it’s just an honorable thing for the community. I think we’re very proud to have them here visiting us. I know they’re visiting other communities and we’re very happy they selected Parsons,” said Richard Tucker, Kansas Supreme Court Bailiff.

Following two court cases proceedings, there was even a meet and great session with the Kansas Supreme Court Justices and community members.

“Well, most of us are small town Kansans we understand that. I came from a small town as did several of the other justices, but we just want Kansans all other the state to see their court in action without having to come to Topeka and take time off work and do that. And we do it at night to make it easier for the people even in their own communities to learn more about the court and to see us in action,” said Chief Justice Marla Luckert, Kansas Supreme Court.