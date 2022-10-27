PARSONS, Kans.— Changes in what’s offered at the Labette Center for Mental Health Services in Parsons are on the horizon. One is already being offered. It’s “Same Day Access” to intake assessments regarding one’s mental health and substance abuse.

It’s the first step in an overall plan for the center to become a federally Certified Community Behavioral Health Center. Officials began the certification process in late September. Official designation is expected sometime next year.

“So what CCBHC certification really does — is it wraps core services around people. It really looks at how do we provide holistic care — how are we meeting our community needs for people that have mental health needs, substance abuse needs, medical needs — and providing holistic care to improve our community. We know that when people have their mental health care, their substance abuse care, and their medical care — all addressed at the same time — they have better lives — better outcomes and more improvement,” said Misti Mustain, Director of Clinical Programs.

The services are offered at Labette Center’s main office located at 1730 Belmont in Parsons, KS. during the following times:

Mental Health Intake Assessment

Monday through Friday – 8:15 a.m. until 10:15 a.m.

Tuesday – 3:15 p.m. until 5:15 p.m.

Wednesday – 11:15 a.m. until 2:15 p.m.

Substance Use Intake Assessment

Monday – 8:15 a.m. until 10:15 a.m. and 3:15 p.m. until 5:15 p.m.

Tuesday – 3:15 p.m. until 5:15 p.m.

Wednesday – 12:15 p.m. until 2:15 p.m.

For more information about Same Day Access, contact 620-421-3770 or visit their website here.