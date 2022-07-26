PARSONS, Kans. — July 26th marks the 32nd anniversary of the ADA or the Americans with Disabilities Act.

The milestone is celebrated every year in parsons by the S.K.I.L. organization which stands for Southeast Kansas Independent Living Center. This year marks the center’s 30th anniversary.

The fun today included live music, lunch, games, and other activities.

The nonprofit advocates for people with disabilities. One of its clients is Ron Summers.

“Difficulty getting in homes and places of businesses, has made a huge difference and I’m a big fan,” said Summers.

“Also have employment information about how you can get employment, different employment programs to help incentivize people with disabilities going back to work and their employers,” said Shari Coatney, S.K.I.L. Resource Center President & C.E.O.

Today’s event also included a job fair and the opportunity for people to receive a covid vaccine.