PARSONS, Kans. — A southeast Kansas law enforcement agency is recognized for going above and beyond. For the 2nd-straight year, the Parsons Police Department has earned the Lexipol Connect Gold Award.

The public safety policy and training company gives the award to departments across the country that meet a national benchmark. Each is required to have 80% of its staff complete daily training bulletins, testing, training, and stay up to date on policy content.

Parsons PD’s Gold Award status has landed it in the top 10% of Lexipol partner agencies.