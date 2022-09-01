PARSONS, Kans. —3D Printing is becoming more common across the world, but instead of using it to print toys or machines, some people are using it in other ways.

“It was kind of serendipity and fell out of the sky, it’s exactly what we’ve been looking for,” said Leland Crooks, Mayor of Parsons.

Thanks to the construction company Alquist, the City of Parsons could potentially see a solution to its housing issue. The catch, instead of building it the old-fashioned way, these new homes will use a giant 3D printer.

“It’s a giant computer numeric controlled machine that extrudes concrete and builds houses, it’s truly a crazy piece of technology. If you want to attract industry, you got to have people to hire, and right now we don’t have anybody to hire. All of our industries are looking for help and one of the ways you can attract people to your city is having affordable moderate-income housing,” said Crooks.

The project is expected to cover a dozen locations that are part of the city’s free land program.

“We are just turning all of those over to Alquist for them to develop and build houses,” Crooks added.

“Now that could mean one single-family home or a quadplex which would be four homes,” said Jim Zaleski, Parsons Economic Development Director.

Currently, city officials are working on land transfer details to find the best way to approach the project.

“Staff is working with Alquist right now to see where those fit, where is best to start, and what succession we want to put these pieces of land available to Alquist,” said Zaleski.

And if successful, Crooks says the city may consider turning over land with abandoned and dilapidated housing.

“That will all tie together in with this, and if this program works out we would be able to transfer more properties over,” said Crooks.