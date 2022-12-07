OSWEGO, Kan. — Oswego school administrators made the announcement today.

No more school for the rest of the week. Why? More than half of everyone, students, faculty and staff, is sick.

Superintendent Mitchell Shaw told us the district had a combined 200 kids and faculty members out just today.

They’ve been hit hard with the flu,”RSV” and a stomach virus, many before Thanksgiving.

Crews will spend the next two days deep cleaning, sanitizing, and fogging buildings.

The plan is to reconvene with all activities on Monday.

Shaw says they do not take closing school lightly, but simply feel this was the best way to allow everyone to get better.