PARSONS, Kans. — A Labette County Jail inmate has died, the sheriff’s office confirms.

According to LCSO, Kenneth Jones Jr. was found to be not breathing by two cellmates Sunday morning. Preliminary evidence suggest Jones suffered “an apparent self-inflicted injury.” As EMS was notified, one of the inmates began CPR.

Despite help, Jones would later be pronounced deceased at Labette Health. The Kansas Bureau of Investigation is now investigating the incident. An autopsy is sheduled.

This is a developing story and we will continue to provide updates as more information becomes available.