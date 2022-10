LABETTE COUNTY, Kans. — Labette County authorities and KBI released more information on the deaths of two people that were found Monday.

The bodies of two Mound Valley residents were found inside a Mound Valley home with gunshot wounds. They were identified as Leanda R. Pound, 43, and Jason M. Bakken, 39.

This is an ongoing investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact KBI at 1-800-KS-CRIME or submitted through KBI’s website.