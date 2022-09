LABETTE COUNTY, Kans. — A deadly fire investigation continues in Labette County.

It happened just before midnight Saturday night at a home in Mound Valley.

Once the fire was put out, firefighters found the body of 55-year old Michael Frost in a bedroom. His body has been sent off for an autopsy.

The Kansas State Fire Marshal’s Office is handling the investigation.

This is a developing story and we will continue to provide updates as more information becomes available.