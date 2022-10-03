LABETTE COUNTY, Kans. — The discovery of two bodies is prompting a death investigation in Labette County.

Around 8:30 a.m. this morning, the Labette County Sheriff’s Office was called about two bodies found at 693 16000 Road in Rural Mound Valley.

When deputies arrived they discovered the decomposing bodies of a male and a female.

The remains of the two have not been identified.

The deaths are being considered suspicious in nature and autopsies are scheduled.

The Labette County Sheriff’s Office and Kansas Bureau of Investigation are investigating.

If you have any information about this case, please call 1-800-KS-CRIME.