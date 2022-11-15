PARSONS, Kans. — Parsons Police Department requests felony drug charges after arresting a suspect for misdemeanor trespassing.

Officers say when they arrested Timothy Robinson, Monday in the 1800 block of Chess Ave., he had a backpack in his possession, and officers say they located over 41 grams of methamphetamines, narcotic pills, marijuana, and paraphernalia.

Parsons Police have asked the Labette County Attorney’s Office to file charges of possession with intent to distribute within 1,000 feet of a school, three counts of possession of a controlled substance, introduction of contraband into a jail, possession of paraphernalia, and criminal trespass.

“This is another win for the Parsons Police and the community,” said Robert Spinks, Parson Police Chief. “Great partnerships with city departments like Code Enforcement just took another drug dealer off the streets.”

“Now we allow the judicial system to make this career felon answer for his criminal behavior. I sincerely hope that Robinson seeks the help he needs to contribute to society,” said Chief Spinks.

“I also want to thank Officer Russel Parsons for a job well done on making a good arrest. Even our officers that are working 12-24-36 hours of overtime are still putting out quality arrests and making a difference for their community. I hope that we can get the relief they need with quality applicants in the future. We can’t afford to lose officers like Officer Parsons to other agencies anymore.”

Citizens are encouraged to help officers: “See It, Hear It, Report It.” If anyone has any further information on this incident or any other criminal activity, they are asked to contact the Parsons Police Department by calling 620-421-7060; the Tip Line at 620-421-7057; or by email to tips@parsonspd.com.