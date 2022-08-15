PARSONS, Kans. — A bomb was detonated inside of a dumpster in Parsons Monday morning.

A deputy arriving to the courthouse early Monday morning noticed something “had happened” to a nearby dumpster, authorities released in a statement. The dumpster in question sits in the southeast corner of the judicial parking lot.

The deputy viewed prior surveillance video and in the footage spotted a suspect placing an item into the dumpster at 4:55 AM which later exploded.











Damage done to a window belonging to a business downtown



The blast launched shrapnel throughout the block and blew out one business’s window. No injuries were reported.

The person in the video was identified authorities said and arrested at his home.

ATF, FBI, Parsons PD and Labette County Sheriff’s Office are all working the investigation.