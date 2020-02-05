Labette County law enforcement feeling budget strain after judge moved to Oswego

LABETTE COUNTY, Ks. — Labette County Sheriff Deputies are racking up overtime to staff the new full-time courthouse in Oswego.

Deputies are being paid to work on their days off to cover both the Parsons and Oswego courthouses.

If court is scheduled at both locations, deputies would likely need to work overtime to cover those shifts.

This move is in response to one district judge moving from the Parsons courthouse to Oswego.

The Sheriff’s Office and Local Police Department say accommodating this change is just not built into their budgets.

Labette County Sheriff Darren Eichinger says adding another deputy to help with the workload could cost the county nearly $130,000 a year.

Sheriff Darren Eichinger said, “I really can’t take them from patrol because you know we have taxpayers and citizens who you know, they expect us to have deputies out there on the road. So I feel that I’m not going to take them from the road to do security.”

Robert Spinks, Parsons Police Chief, said, “By making such an arbitrary and capricious decision without involving any of the other criminal justice partners, of course it’s put us in a somewhat untenable position. Not only because it’s going to cost us additional unbudgeted overtime, but it also means we have our staff farther out of our primary jurisdiction.”

Labette County Commissioners have approved the overtime for the deputies to cover both courthouses.

It hasn’t been determined if this is a permanent solution or a temporary decision.