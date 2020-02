LABETTE COUNTY, Ks. — The Labette County Commission decided Monday that the Labette County Judicial Center in Parsons will close Wednesday, February 5th.

In a statement released, commissioners say it will remain closed to the public unless court is scheduled.

Last week Judge Fred W. Johnson’s docket was moved from Parsons to the courthouse in Oswego.

Commissioners say the decision to move Johnson will impact the county’s budget.