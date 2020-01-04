Labette County is struggling to come up with funding for a much needed bridge replacement

PARSONS, Ks. — Labette County Commissioners are looking for money to pay for a much needed bridge replacement.

Commissioners say the cost to replace the bridge ranges between $1.4 and 1.6 million.

The county has transferred $146,000 from the state’s federal funds exchange program and an additional $200,000 out of the road and bridge fund, but even after these transfers, the county only has a little over $900,000.

Lonie Addis, Labette County Commissioner, said, “So we’re still way short. We’re looking for ways and special programs out there that could be matches.Cause back when we have the five year program when we build a bridge, you know, and with the cooperation of the state, it would be an 80/20. The county would be responsible for 20 percent of it. The state would be responsible for 80. That’s no longer the case.”

Addis says the county has identified the bridge on 8,000 Road over Pumpkin Creek to replace.

He also says not fixing low functioning bridges across the state could have dire consequences.