LABETTE COUNTY — The Labette County Fair Board says the 2020 Labette County Fair is still on.

The fair will take place in a format similar to last year’s fair, but that could change depending on the state’s phased reopening plan.

The 4H and FFA exhibit formats and other aspects of the fair, including night shows, will follow the phased plan from Governor Laura Kelly with some guidance from the Labette County Health Department.

A final decision on night shows will be made by July 1.