Labette County extending disaster declaration

LABETTE COUNTY — Labette County is extending its disaster declaration.

Commissioners approved extending the county’s declaration of a local disaster emergency for 60 days after the resolution was introduced by the County’s Emergency Management Director.

According to commissioners, the declaration is in place so the county has an opportunity to re-coup money from state and federal resources in case it spends money related to the pandemic.

Earlier this week, commissioners voted that the county could return to normal business without restrictions after Governor Laura Kelly lifted her orders.