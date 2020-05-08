LABETTE COUNTY, Ks. — Labette County Commissioner Doug Allen announces he will not seek reelection when his term expires.

Allen is completing his first four-year term on the commission.

He was elected in 2016 and represents parsons.

In a written statement, he says it has been an honor to serve the citizens of Labette County, but he wants to spend more time on family matters.

Therefore, he will not be seeking re-election when his term expires in January 2021.

Fellow commissioner, Lonie Addis says it’s been a pleasure working with Allen.

Lonie Addis, Labette County Commissioner, said, “You know, it’s just he’s been great to work with. I just can’t believe how much he just fit in, you know, and the way the three of us worked together. It’s just nothing like it. I’m so fortunate to have had these last four years with Commissioner Allen because it has been great.”

Commissioner Addis says interested parties can file for the office by noon on June 1st at the County Clerk’s office or with a petition of validated party signatures.

The primary election will be in August and the general election will be in November.