Labette County Board of Commissioners announce decision to close Parsons Judicial Center

OSWEGO, Kan — Monday afternoon, The Labette County Board of Commissioners released their decision to close Parsons Judicial Center except when court is actually in session.

This comes after Labette County Judge Oliver Kent Lynch’s decision to hear cases in the Oswego Courthouse, a move that was not included in the county’s budget.

The minimum impact that would be incurred on the budget was estimated to be $250,000 in increased costs, primarily security spending.

Parsons Judicial Center will begin this new scheduling starting Wednesday, February 5th, 2020.

