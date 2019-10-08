Labette County Attorney concludes investigation of officer-involved shooting

The Labette County Attorney has decided not to file criminal charges against the law enforcement agents from an officer-involved shooting in Chetopa back in August.

On August 12th, two officers with the Chetopa Police Department were serving a search warrant at a home on Cherry Street. Chetopa officers said they had gotten a tip that an illegal drug operation had been going on in the home.

After announcing their presence at the door that night, the three officers entered the home finding Scott Souders, 38, armed. It was then one officer fired three shots at Souders, killing him.

Labette County Attorney Stephen P. Jones says that under Kansas state law, a person has the right to defend themselves under reasonable circumstances. KBI investigators found no evidence that the officer’s use of force was unreasonable under the circumstances and no charges should be filed.

For the full report released by the Labette County Prosecutor, click here.