LABETTE COUNTY, Ks. — Labette County adds two new ballot boxes for early voting.

They’re at the Parson’s Judicial Center and the Labette County Sheriff’s Office in Oswego.

You can drop off your ballot at anytime even if the buildings aren’t open.

The boxes were set up last Monday and the ballots themselves were mailed out last Tuesday.

The ballot boxes close at noon the day before the election.