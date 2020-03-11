Labette Community College working to end shortage of respiratory therapists

LABETTE COUNTY, Ks. — A Southeast Kansas institution is looking to help remedy the shortage of respiratory therapists in the region.

What are they doing?

Labette Community College is offering a competitive program that they say can almost guarantee their students a job after graduation.

Labette Community College has noticed a shift in the health care industry when it comes to respiratory therapy.

Kara Good, Director of Respiratory Therapy, Labette Community College, said, “We have had supervisors and directors from area hospitals over the past few years say we need more students, we need more graduates.”

And that seems to be the trend across the board.

Now, the institution is looking to get more students enrolled in their program.

Brandi Irish, CTE Recruiter, Labette Community College, said, “We are one of the very few respiratory programs in this area you are able to go through the program in as little as 2 years and go directly into the workforce making really good money.”

Respiratory therapists provide care to heart and lung patients, whether that’s helping develop patient treatment plans or measuring one’s lung capacity.

And there are many opportunities for employment.

Ross Harper, Respiratory Therapy Instructor, Labette Community College, said, “The hospital is probably the number one. The second one would be a home health type of situation or you could do things such as home health where you’re going out and you’re setting up patients on oxygen or your setting them up on CPAP machines.”

If students spend their time wisely at the college, they could land a job right after graduation.

As more hospitals close in rural communities, the need is becoming even greater to find skilled workers to fill those vacancies.

“We’ve had a couple hospitals in the area Fort Scott, Kansas, Independence, Kansas, those have closed and therefore now those patients have to go to Coffeyville or Parsons or Pittsburg hospitals and that’s brought an influx of therapy that’s given by respiratory therapists,” said Good.

Labette Community College offers a two-year program to be certified as a respiratory therapist.

About 80% of their students in the program find employment right after graduation.

Median salary in the Four States as a therapist is about $45,000-55,000.