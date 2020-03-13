Labette Community College suspends face-to-face classes

Labette Community College outlined its response in a press release Friday. The full release can be read below.

“Public Health Advisory

March 13, 2020

4:38pm

Labette Community College’s response to coronavirus (COVID-19).

The health and safety of our students, faculty, and staff are our top priority in preventing the spread of COVID-19. LCC will maintain transparent communication while continuing to provide quality learning opportunities for our students through potentially alternative means.

Class Schedules-

All face-to-face classes will be suspended, beginning Monday, March 16 so faculty can re-design face-to-face courses to alternative teaching formats. There will be no change in schedule to courses already taught online.

Spring Break will remain as scheduled the week of March 23.

Courses will resume schedule following Spring Break on March 30, through online or via other alternative teaching methods. Depending on course content, some labs, health science clinicals, or developmental courses could remain face-to-face as determined by individual instructors or administrators. LCC will resume face-to-face classes when it becomes feasible based on the status of COVID-19 and at the recommendation of public health officials.

The Emergency Response team will reassess the public health challenge on April 8. A determination of course delivery for the remainder of the semester will be sent to students on April 10.

Campus will remain open-

We will maintain normal operations (faculty, staff and administration) to ensure students are served remotely as they navigate this new reality.

Student Services-

The Cardinal Villas, library, cafeteria and student success center will remain open.

Travel-

Students- Students traveling outside of the United States, must report to the Vice President of Student Affairs.

Staff- Staff traveling outside of the United States, must report to Human Resources.

The Emergency Response team will continue to work with the KDHE and local health department as this public health challenge rapidly evolves. Please continue to check your email DAILY.

Dr. Mark Watkins

President, Labette Community College”