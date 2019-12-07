Labette Community College gets large donation towards new facilities

PARSONS, Ks. — Labette Community College is making strides on their Pathway To The Future campaign, by continuing to raise money to renovate and expand their athletic facilities.

How close is the college to reaching their goal?

The college has a goal of $5.7 million and they are one step closer to their goal after a major donation.

The Beachner family has donated $125,000 to support the next phase of the campaign.

Students and administrators say this funding is really need and will help them keep their competitive edge.

Aaron Keal, LCC Athletic Director, said, “You see the 4 year universities putting up buildings every year, we haven’t done anything to this once since 1988.”

Labette Community College has been using their outdated athletic facility for more than 30 years.

“This year was extremely hot during the fall.”

Kymora Westerfield said, “We have to like open the doors and turn the fans on, but it’s really hot. Really hot.”

Not having working air conditioning and lack of space is why LCC is raising money to renovate and expand.

“Our goal is to get it done, tomorrow. We’ve been waiting a long time,” said Keal.

“It’s outstanding, it just shows the community support for LCC, athletics, and our students here most importantly.”

The athletic complex project will provide air conditioning, new seating, and other updates to the gym.

“I feel really good. Me and my teammates, all of us feel really good based on the simple fact that people want to help us,” said Kymora.

The campaign will also help to construct a 21,850 square foot addition to house classroom space, an indoor softball and baseball training area, wrestling training area, and so much more.

“I’d like to get all the alumni that might be watching this to get out there and get online and contribute,” said Keal.

If you’d like to donate, follow the link below.

