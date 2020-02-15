Labette Community College Foundation gets chance at $500,000 grant

LABETTE COUNTY, Ks. — The Labette Community College Foundation is being awarded a $500,000 Challenge Grant toward the construction of an athletic and wellness complex.

The Challenge Grant, from the Mabee Foundation, is intended to help reach the $5.7 million fundraising goal.

LCC must raise nearly $832,000 in cash and pledge commitments by January 14th of next year to receive the money.

The Pathways to The Future Capital Campaign is raising money to renovate and expand athletic facilities to meet the needs of students and the community.

They’ve raised a little more than $4.3 million so far for the project.