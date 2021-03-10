Labette Community College breaks ground on new facility

LABETTE COUNTY, Ks. — What started out on paper more than 5-years ago – took another step closer to becoming reality Wednesday in Parsons.

Ground was broken at Labette Community College on the school’s new athletic complex. Funding for the $5.8 million expansion and major renovation project began back in 2016 – and wrapped-up in January. School officials say this will benefit athletics, academics and the community.

Lindi Forbes, Labette Community College Foundation Executive Director, said, “We want to provide any opportunities, that’s one of the projects we want to focus on with the new facility with all this space, we want to have new initiatives for health and wellness for the broader community not just our students.”

The expansion includes new basketball and volleyball courts – batting cages – weight rooms – and more seating. Construction is expected to last 2-years.