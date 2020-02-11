Labette Co. woman arrested on multiple drug charges

LABETTE COUNTY, Ks. — A Labette County woman is in jail after a search warrant at her residence leads to multiple drug charges.

Leanda R. Pound

Late Monday night, Labette Co. Deputies responded to information regarding a wanted individual staying at 693 16000 Rd. Mound Valley, Ks. Upon arrival deputies knocked and received no answer, and smelled a strong odor of marijuana coming from within.

After several minutes of knocking and hearing movement inside, deputies contacted detectives and a search warrant was obtained for the residence.

Following the search warrant, the Labette Co. Special Response Team located and removed 40-year-old Leanda R. Pound from the residence. Authorities also found items used to grow and fertilize marijuana, as well as marijuana, and drug paraphernalia.

Leanda R. Pound was arrested and is currently being held at the Labette County Sheriff’s Office and is being charged with Possession of Marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and distribution of marijuana.