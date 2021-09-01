Labette bike share community program up and running

PARSONS, Kans. — A new community program is up and running in Parsons — more appropriately, biking.

Bike Share Labette is underway.

The free program was started as a part of the Labette Leadership program, and is designed to promote the exploration of city parks and trails.

Organizers hope to make it bigger, and have started a fundraising campaign to expand it throughout the county.

“Right now we’re trying to establish an endowment where we can be hands off for any kind of repairs or expansions and with that we’re hoping to raise 20 thousand dollars for that endowment and we’re currently at nine thousand,” said Hailey Barnett, Bike Share Labette Project Coordinator

The bikes are located at the Parsons Recreation Commission.

Participants can use one for 24-hours. They’ll just need to show an ID and sign a waiver.