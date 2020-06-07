Labbete County teen dies in accident

Altamont, KS- Michael P. Weimer, Jr. was traveling south on Kiowa, just three miles south of Altamont when a fertilizer spreader entered an intersection in front of him.

The fertilizer spreader was attempting to travel westbound on 11000 when Weimer struck the passenger side of the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The operator of the fertilizer spreader sustained non-life threatening injuries.

Responding agencies include the Kansas Highway Patrol, Labette County Sheriff’s office and EMS.