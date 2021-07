NEOSHO, MO – A Neosho warehouse is expanding their operations, adding 100 jobs.

Over the next two years, La-Z-Boy is investing $30,000,000 in upgrading their facility.

The money will go towards renovations, new parts, a new medical clinic for staff and their family, as well as 60,000 square foot distribution center.

Groundbreaking for the project is scheduled for August 11th.