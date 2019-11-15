La Russell to host pump lighting and parade

LA RUSSELL, Mo. — A rural community is preparing for their annual holiday celebration and wants you to join in on the fun.

The town of La Russell has a population of 114 people.

But the annual pump lighting and thanksgiving day parade triples its population in one day to more than 500 people.

The centerpiece of the celebration is the city’s water pump that sits in the middle of main street.

Residents hope the event attracts more visitors this year.

“We’d just like to invite everyone out to the pump lighting and parade. It’s a good time. Takes longer to get to La Russell than it does for the whole parade. It’s two blocks long. It was one block but its gotten so big we had to go to two blocks,” said La Russell resident Linda Heman

Linda says the town is still seeking entries for their Thanksgiving day parade.