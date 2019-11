LA RUSSEL, Mo. — Hundreds of people turn out for an annual Jasper County tradition.

Tonight was the fifth annual pump lighting in La Russell and the third year for the town’s Thanksgiving parade.

The La Russell water pump dates back more than 100 years.

It was placed in the middle of the town’s main street and was originally used by residents to draw water.

Now, it serves as a focal point in the town where they hold a lighting ceremony and one block parade every Thanksgiving.