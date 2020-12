KANSAS — The University of Kansas released their statistical abstract of the state for 2019.

The annual report analyzes economic patterns in cities, counties and the state of Kansas. This includes healthcare, agriculture, energy, and more. It’s purpose is to inform local and state governments to help develop recovery and growth plans for their communities.

If you would like to check out the report follow the link below.

http://www.ipsr.ku.edu/ksdata/ksah/KSA54.pdf