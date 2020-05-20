KSN to air Kansas Congressional Town Hall Meeting

KANSAS CITY and IRVING, TX – Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Nexstar Media Group, announced today that it will host an exclusive live virtual Town Hall meeting, “COVID-19 Congressional Town Hall,” featuring both of Kansas’s U.S. Senators and the state’s entire delegation to the U.S. House Representatives on Thursday, May 21, 2020, at 7:00 p.m. CT. The Town Hall will include U.S. Senator Pat Roberts (R), U.S. Senator Jerry Moran (R), U.S. Representative Roger Marshall (R-1), U.S. Representative Steve Watkins (R-2), U.S. Representative Sharice Davids (D-3), and U.S. Representative Ron Estes (R-4), who will address the federal response to the coronavirus pandemic and take questions from viewers across Kansas. Due to restrictions on large gatherings, the Senators and Representatives will remotely join the broadcast and livestream.

The one-hour virtual Town Hall will be hosted from the studios of WDAF-TV FOX 4 in Kansas City, and bring together millions of viewers across 100 of 105 Kansas counties via live television broadcast and livestream video. The live broadcast will air from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. CT. Viewers are invited to submit questions via email to KansasTownHall@Nexstar.tv.

The television broadcast will be hosted by WDAF-TV FOX4 anchor, John Holt, along with a team of journalists from each market, and will air on four of Nexstar’s stations serving Kansas, including WDAF-TV (FOX) in Kansas City, KSNW-TV (NBC) in Wichita, KSNT-TV (NBC) in Topeka, and KSNF-TV (NBC) in Joplin-Pittsburg. Viewers may access a livestream of the Town Hall online by visiting the website of their local Nexstar television station.

The Town Hall will open with a review of the latest developments in the battle against the pandemic, after which Mr. Holt will pose questions to Senators Roberts and Moran about relief efforts across the state. Mr. Holt will then speak with members of the Kansas congressional delegation to assess the specific needs of each district and ask questions posed by viewers.

“Kansas residents looking to hear about the impact of the pandemic, as well as express their concerns and ask questions regarding the re-opening of the state’s economy, can rely on Nexstar’s local television stations to provide them the latest news and be connected to their government and community leaders,” said Tim Busch, President of Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. “We are proud to have our local stations give viewers a forum across the entire state to connect directly to their federal legislative leaders about the re-opening process. We are grateful to everyone for their participation and for allowing Nexstar to serve as the host of this vitally important live event.”

Kansas COVID-19 Congressional Town Hall

Thursday, May 21, 2020

7:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Central

WDAF-TV FOX4 studios in Kansas City

Hosts: FOX 4 News Anchor, John Holt

Guests:

U.S. Senator Pat Roberts (R)

U.S. Senator Jerry Moran (R)

U.S. Representative Roger Marshall (R-1)

U.S. Representative Steve Watkins (R-2)

U.S. Representative Sharice Davids (D-3)

U.S. Representative Ron Estes (R-4)