JOPLIN, Mo. — Four State residents come through again this year for those in need of winter clothing.

The 2nd annual KSN/KODE Coat Drive wrapped up today in several communities in Southeast Kansas, Northeast Oklahoma, and Southwest Missouri.

A total of 18 containers were set up three weeks ago inside several businesses in different communities.

In Pittsburg some of the coats collected were dropped off at Wesley House.

Kelly Pulliam, Homeless Case Manager at Wesley House, said, “Most of my folks don’t have anything to wear, a lot of light jackets, hoodies, things like that, so we do need the heavier and we’re supposed to have a colder winter so definitely a need.”

In Joplin alone there were 14 containers at various locations, all of them were picked up and taken to Souls Harbor.

Executive Director Dianna Gurley says it’s been hard to keep up with the need for coats.

“Huge need for these coats, we keep getting a lot of coats in but a lot of coats go back out the door, everybody’s cold and everybody needs a coat.”

Bill May, KSN/KODE Director of Sales, said, “People are so generous in the Four States, and it’s just a really wonderful experience to be a part of a conduit to help get things from people who have them to people who need them.”