KSN and KODE employees take action by volunteering at several local non-profits for “Founder’s Day of Caring”

JOPLIN, MO – Many of us who help bring you the news each day on KSN and KODE, stepped out into the community today to volunteer at several Joplin non-profits. All part of our “Nexstar Founder’s Day of Caring.”

Some of them work in front of the camera, but many of them don’t.

Employees of KSN and KODE donned Founder’s Day of Caring shirts and went to work at several not for profit organizations in Joplin, like Crosslines, where they helped put a new coat of paint on parts of the building and the signs out in front.

“Not only is it our responsibility to provide local news, local entertainment, local content, but it also is benefits and it is important we give back to some of the people that need to some of organizations and some of the people that need our help.” Says John Hoffmann, KSN General Manager.

Rodney Rambo says Crosslines, which dates back to 1984, has never had a full time employee and if volunteers don’t do work like this, it simply doesn’t get done.

“We want to put every dollar that gets donated back into the community where it was intended so we don’t have a maintenance guy, a maintenance team, the only way little things like this get done, whether it’s planting new flowers in the garden bed or painting the signs is if the local community comes and helps to do it.” Says Rodney Rambo, Exec, Dir., Crosslines of Joplin.

Without volunteers, would this place even be open?

“Oh there’s absolutely no way without our volunteers, you know we started as a volunteer only clinic, so we’ve become so connected with our volunteers in our community uh that they really are our life force and they um everything from working in the office to providing care, they are so much of what we do.” Says Stephanie Brady, Exec. Dir., Community Clinic of Southwest Missouri.

And just because the clinic provides health care, volunteers don’t have to have medical background.

“You know we have students that come in to volunteer, we have groups that come in like today where they come in one time as a group and do a project, or we have people who come in on a regular basis and say ok, once a month I’d like to come in and help you in the office.” Says Brady.