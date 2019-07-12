KS Students with disabilities learn best aspects of being a leader

KANSAS – A group of high school students are learning what it takes to become a leader in the State of Kansas.

The 19th Annual Kansas Youth Leadership Forum is taking place this week. Students with disabilities from across the state spend the week together learning the best aspects of being a leader. Thursday, they spent their day in Topeka. They had a mentor lunch at the Downtown Ramada and also visited the capitol and saw what it was like to be a legislator by debating a mock bullying bill.

“The youth get to practice what it looks like, sounds like, feels like when a bill is being passed, a lot of youth we have with disabilities learn in many different ways, so this provides a real tactile way for them to learn about the legislative process.” Johnna Godinez, Kansas Youth Empowerment Academy Program Assistant

The forum runs until Saturday with more events happening at Washburn University in Topeka.