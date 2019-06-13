KS State Board of Education concerned over rise in student vaping

The rise of young people vaping has gotten the attention of the Kansas State Board of Education.

Board members say they have heard from many schools concerned about the number of students vaping. Now, the board is asking for input on how to warn students about the dangers. Recommendations include conducting surveys, more signs, and a coalition between health, school, and government representatives.

“It still is nicotine, and they’re still very harmful and I think that’s the thing that concerns me is we’ve got students, young people making these decisions and maybe not having all of the information as far as what the effects of this is,” says Kathy Busch,

Board of Education Chairwoman.

Busch says many board members were surprised by the prevalence and dangers of vaping