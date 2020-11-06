KS Special Olympics holds Regional Bocce Tournament

KANSAS — The Kansas Division of the Special Olympics had their Regional Bocce Tournament Thursday.

Athletes with intellectual disabilities played the Italian game in teams Thursday morning in Pittsburg. 60 students played in the morning and 20 adults from New Hope Services played as well.

They picked bocce because they say anyone can compete. Plus it can be played outside or inside. Students from Pittsburg High School, The Rise Center, and Caney Valley Schools competed.

Emma, said, “We’re playing the sports.”

Benny Rotrs, said, “Oh it’s a game, you have to toss the ball to get it closer to the red ball.”

Tyson Wiemers, said, “Everybody was having a lot of fun today.”

Everyone earned a medal for competing and it helped put athletes into divisions for their next competition.