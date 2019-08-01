KS Secretary of State works to keep upcoming election secure

KANSAS – The Kansas Secretary of State’s Office is making sure upcoming elections in the state are safe.

Next week, parts of the state will vote in primary elections. The office says they are working with local and federal partners to keep the election secure and trustworthy.

In 2020, for national and statewide elections, the office plans to combat election misinformation. It will work with local media, political parties and candidates, and on social media to get the correct information to the voters about the election.