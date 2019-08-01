KS Rep. votes against raising minimum wage for everyone

KANSAS – The country’s minimum wage is $7.25 an hour, but some in Washington are trying to get it higher.

Earlier this month, the U.S. House of Representatives approved to incrementally increase the federal minimum wage. Some states have increased the minimum wage in their state already, but this would raise the number to $15 an hour for everyone. Congressman Steve Watkins was one of three Kansas Representatives that voted against the bill. Only Sharice Davids voted for it.

“This is a classic case of legislation that feels good but doesn’t actually do good, several cities have tried increasing the minimum wage, Seattle, San Francisco, it doesn’t work, what we see is employment numbers go down.” Rep. Steve Watkins, (R) Kansas

“You could have a two person household making $7.25 an hour and they still can’t keep up paying their bills, taking care of their kids, and living that life they would like to live.” John Nave, Vice President, American Federation of Labor Kansas

The bill now sits in the Senate, but it isn’t expected to be voted on.