KS Lawmakers starting investigation into KSHP firings

KANSAS — Lawmakers are starting an investigation after a shakeup at the Kansas Highway Patrol.

A group of lawmakers at the capitol is looking into two high profile firings at the Highway Patrol. Highway Patrol Colonel Herman Jones fired two Majors at the Highway Patrol.

The announcement has drawn criticism inside the department. The trooper union claiming Jones fired the Majors to silence sexual misconduct complaints.

Now the Division of Post Audit will spend 100 staff hours launching a new investigation. Abilene Representative John Barker, who proposed the audit, says this is the best way to find the facts.

Rep. John Barker, (R) Abilene, said, “It’s to his advantage also, to have this done because if post audit says he met all the criteria for firing one of his troopers fine, so that may help him, I just want to make sure we followed procedures, and it’s transparency, put it all out there and let post audit look at it.”

If problems are found, lawmakers can determine whether to approve a larger audit after this one is completed. Colonel Jones declined to comment on the situation.