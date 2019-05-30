KS Governor Laura Kelly signs first budget, however vetoed items are overridden

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) - A veto by Kansas Governor Laura Kelly was overridden for the first time Wednesday.

Earlier this month, the governor signed her first budget, but vetoed certain items in it. Those included money for fighting Opioid addiction, a $51 million payment to the state's retirement system, funding for community mental health centers, technical education, and reading programs. Many lawmakers spoke up in favor of making sure these programs were funded.

"I don't like to guess when lives are involved, especially children's lives, and so we wanted to make sure the money was there and there was access for children, that they could get care and the mental health access to clinics," says Representative Cheryl Helmer, (R) Mulvane.

The governor's office put out a statement, saying Governor Kelly is disappointed that legislators didn't "exercise financial responsibility."

