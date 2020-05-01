KS Farm Bureau endorses Jake LaTurner over incumbent Congressman Steve Watkins

TOPEKA, Kans. — Kansas State Treasurer Jake LaTurner today received the endorsement of Kansas Farm Bureau as their candidate of choice for the Kansas 2nd congressional district seat in the Aug. 7, 2020 Republican primary election. The Kansas Farm Bureau endorsement consists of the recommendation of each of the 25 county organizations in the Kansas 2nd congressional district. This is the first major endorsement in the Kansas Republican primary, and a huge win for the LaTurner campaign.



“Kansas Farm Bureau is the voice of agriculture in our state and I am humbled and grateful for the confidence they have placed in me as their candidate to win the Republican primary in August. The agricultural industry is key to our state’s economy and the livelihood of so many Kansans. Our ag producers can be confident that I will be a tireless advocate for them in Washington, D.C., and always represent our conservative Kansas values,” said LaTurner.



“We are pleased to endorse Jake LaTurner to represent our state in the 2nd district because he understands the importance of agriculture and the impact of trade, fair taxation, low regulations and improved infrastructure to our way of life in Kansas. We know Jake will be proactive in working with members of Congress to protect our ag interests here at home for years to come,” said Kansas Farm Bureau President Rich Felts.



LaTurner announced his run for the 2nd congressional district seat in September 2019. He grew up in Galenaand was endorsed by Kansas Farm Bureau during his two terms serving as a state senator from southeast Kansas. He is currently serving his second term as Kansas State Treasurer. More information about his campaign can be found at ContractwithKansas.com.