Kris Kobach defends Trump’s tweet about democratic congresswomen

President Trump’s tweets about democratic congresswomen created a firestorm in Washington to start the week.

Last night, one of the president’s biggest champions, former Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach defended the tweet on CNN as not racist. But Anchor Chris Cuomo pressed Kobach on the meaning behind the tweet.

“What would you do if the president said I am a racist? That’s why I said it, what would you do?” Chris Cuomo, CNN

“Then I would not defend him because there’s not excuse for racism in America, period, really.” Kris Kobach, former Kansas Secretary of State

“Would you still support him as president?” Chris Cuomo, CNN

“I don’t know that would be a really tough question.” Kris Kobach, former Kansas Secretary of State

“Really you have to think about whether or not you would support a racist.” Chris Cuomo, CNN

Kobach later went on to say that he would have to know who was running against the president and that he would “probably not” support him. Kobach is running for Pat Roberts’ Senate seat in 2020. Political Analyst Bob Beatty says President Trump is going to be a major focus during the campaign.

“Very, very few republicans want to go against Donald Trump, a sitting president, and so I don’t see any republican taking the anti Trump lane or position in the senate primary.” Bob Beatty, KSNT News Political Analyst

Democrats Barry Grissom and Nancy Boyda and Republicans Jake LaTurner and Dave Lindstrom have also announced they’re running for senate.