Kris Kobach announces bid for Kansas U.S. Senate seat

KANSAS – Former Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach announces his bid for U.S. Senate.
Kobach is nationally known for being an advocate of tough immigration policies. He’s also a vocal supporter of President Donald Trump.
His filing was met with opposition from his own party. A spokesperson from the GOP cited concern after his recent loss in the governor’s race. Plus, they don’t want to risk putting that Senate seat in play as they defend their 53-47 majority in the chamber in next year’s elections.
He is seeking the seat held by four-term GOP Senator Pat Roberts, who is not running for re-election.
Democratic candidate Nancy Boyda and State Treasurer Jake LaTurner have also announced their bid as well.