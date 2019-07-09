Kris Kobach announces bid for Kansas U.S. Senate seat

In this Oct. 6, 2018 file photo, Republican Kansas gubernatorial candidate Kris Kobach addresses the crowd during a campaign rally held by President Donald Trump in Topeka, Kan. The former Kansas Secretary of State is planning to give a speech after months of considering a run for the U.S. Senate next year. Kobach confirmed in January that he was considering running for the Republican nomination for four-term GOP Sen. Pat Roberts’ seat. Roberts is not seeking re-election in 2020. Kobach lost the governor’s race last year to Democrat Laura Kelly. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

KANSAS – Former Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach announces his bid for U.S. Senate.

Kobach is nationally known for being an advocate of tough immigration policies. He’s also a vocal supporter of President Donald Trump.

His filing was met with opposition from his own party. A spokesperson from the GOP cited concern after his recent loss in the governor’s race. Plus, they don’t want to risk putting that Senate seat in play as they defend their 53-47 majority in the chamber in next year’s elections.

He is seeking the seat held by four-term GOP Senator Pat Roberts, who is not running for re-election.

Democratic candidate Nancy Boyda and State Treasurer Jake LaTurner have also announced their bid as well.